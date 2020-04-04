AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,442,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $5,532,542.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,605,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAC opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.16. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $131.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.18.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

