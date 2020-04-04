AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 115.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 161,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after buying an additional 47,903 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 488,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,504,000 after buying an additional 45,502 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $380,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,586 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBIX opened at $85.78 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

