AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 500.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639,148 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Ribbon Communications worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 8.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBBN. BidaskClub raised Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ribbon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

RBBN stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $161.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Ribbon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 20,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,383.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Mathy purchased 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $92,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,835.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 129,075 shares of company stock valued at $384,560. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

