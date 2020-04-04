AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 10,854 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 101.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of TopBuild worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 2,894.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.16. TopBuild Corp has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $125.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.13.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

