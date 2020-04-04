AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,179 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Covenant Transportation Group worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 397,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 105,470 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 162,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVTI. Stephens raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research cut Covenant Transportation Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Covenant Transportation Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CVTI stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $122.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.20 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

