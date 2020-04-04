AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,021 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Corecivic worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Corecivic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,264,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,495,000 after purchasing an additional 217,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Corecivic by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after buying an additional 620,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corecivic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,186,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,627,000 after buying an additional 23,363 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,177,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 710.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 607,824 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CXW opened at $8.98 on Friday. Corecivic Inc has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $497.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CXW shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Corecivic in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

