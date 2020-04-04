AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,379 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Spire worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Spire by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spire from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

SR stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.26. Spire Inc has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

