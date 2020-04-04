AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,233 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Unitil worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of UTL opened at $48.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $65.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Unitil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

