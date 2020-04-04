AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,254 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Veritiv worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Veritiv by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 168,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Veritiv by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

In other Veritiv news, CEO Mary A. Laschinger bought 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $129,297.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,624.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Watkoske bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 76,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,159.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Veritiv Corp has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Veritiv had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv Corp will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

