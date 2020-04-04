AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 197.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Foundation Building Materials worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 196,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

NYSE FBM opened at $8.09 on Friday. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $408.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

FBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, VP James R. Carpenter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,600.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.