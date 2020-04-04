AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.90 and a current ratio of 16.90.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.30% and a return on equity of 34.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,480. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARNA. BidaskClub upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

