AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 889.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124,523 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,230,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 121,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 49,310 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 598.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 982,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 842,052 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,821,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,800. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

NYSE ANF opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $505.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.59%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.