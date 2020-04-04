AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Masonite International worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 532.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.23. Masonite International Corp has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $89.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Masonite International Corp will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

