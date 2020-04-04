AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,385 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,419,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,757,000 after buying an additional 2,142,732 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Gerdau by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,972,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,788 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Gerdau by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 580,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 248,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GGB shares. Scotiabank cut Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Gerdau stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Gerdau SA has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

