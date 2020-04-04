AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,425,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 44,345 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after buying an additional 37,936 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 28,496 shares during the period. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.53.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $67,990.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Campagna sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $82,730.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,365.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,568 shares of company stock worth $160,623 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICPT opened at $58.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average is $88.36. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.19 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 455.79% and a negative net margin of 136.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.97) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.96 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

