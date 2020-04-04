AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 156.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,246 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 92,977 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,609,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,529,000 after purchasing an additional 517,604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,169,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,341,000 after buying an additional 190,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,502,000 after buying an additional 450,687 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,495,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,304,000 after acquiring an additional 626,014 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,263,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,314,000 after acquiring an additional 105,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RF. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

NYSE RF opened at $8.07 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

