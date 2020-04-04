AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,020 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Matrix Service worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Matrix Service by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 6.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Matrix Service by 130.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Matrix Service by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Matrix Service by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

MTRX opened at $8.48 on Friday. Matrix Service Co has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.22 million, a P/E ratio of -424.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $318.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.61 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. Matrix Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matrix Service Co will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matrix Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

