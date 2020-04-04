AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,154 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 53,540 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Perficient worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,858 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth $529,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 23.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,710 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 28,811 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,871 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $162,969.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,804.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 14,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $623,193.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,145 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,491.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,147,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

PRFT stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $800.92 million, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

