AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTS. Barclays upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $132.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

VRTS opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $141.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.64.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 23.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.