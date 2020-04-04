AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Cumulus Media as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the third quarter worth $1,227,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Cumulus Media by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 84,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Cumulus Media by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 105,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 724.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Cumulus Media Inc has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $75.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.40.

CMLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Cumulus Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.