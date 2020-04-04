AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,488 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

NXPI opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $139.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

