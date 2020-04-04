AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,711 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,876,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,205,000 after buying an additional 241,394 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,152,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,373,000 after acquiring an additional 276,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,137,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,260,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,306,000 after purchasing an additional 41,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

NYSE PFG opened at $26.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.60. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

