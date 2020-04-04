AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,488 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,588,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,292,000 after purchasing an additional 318,992 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after buying an additional 302,559 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 457,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,171,000 after acquiring an additional 195,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 146,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,435,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 143,555 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PDM opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 43.00%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDM. ValuEngine raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

