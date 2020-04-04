AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,927 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of National Research worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Research by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in National Research by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of National Research by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in National Research by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 39.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRC. BidaskClub cut shares of National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $81,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 40,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,798 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRC opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average is $60.67. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $71.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.10.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 117.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

