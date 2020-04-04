AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Acushnet worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,531,000 after purchasing an additional 170,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 386.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 157,426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 362.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 157,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1,505.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 161,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 151,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $368.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.66 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.