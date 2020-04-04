AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,465 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSII. ValuEngine upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.18. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

