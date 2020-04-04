AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,395 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Genworth Financial worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNW shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. Genworth Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

