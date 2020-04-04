AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 11,976 Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,976 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Mack Cali Realty worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,506 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,955,000 after buying an additional 711,822 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 1,499.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 748,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 701,504 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 963,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 561,058 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,617,000 after purchasing an additional 407,668 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLI opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mack Cali Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

