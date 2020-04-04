AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 180,860 Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,860 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

TV opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Televisa SAB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

