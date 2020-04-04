AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 26,203 Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,203 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Rent-A-Center worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCII. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 127,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 34,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,260.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 334,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 309,817 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCII. BidaskClub cut Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. Rent-A-Center Inc has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $667.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

