AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 293,464 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Garrett Motion worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. Garrett Motion Inc has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $210.27 million, a P/E ratio of 0.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.44.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garrett Motion news, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $288,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

