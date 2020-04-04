AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,819 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

In other news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $676,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,533.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,031 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.78.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

