AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 50,208 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,208 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,306,000 after buying an additional 126,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 508.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,287,000 after acquiring an additional 770,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 621,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

In other news, Director John William Gibson acquired 3,417 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti cut their price target on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. ONE Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $96.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.36. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.92 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.30%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.