AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 54,408 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,408 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $123.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.47. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up previously from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.12.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.