AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 6,917 Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

NTB opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $834.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.