AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,054 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Greif worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Greif by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,214,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after buying an additional 701,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Greif by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 431,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,082,000 after acquiring an additional 101,974 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEF opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Greif’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

