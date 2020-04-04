Aragon Hits Market Capitalization of $25.32 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00011412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Liqui, Bittrex and AirSwap. Aragon has a total market cap of $25.32 million and $2.36 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.72 or 0.02606300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00202522 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,350,548 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit, GOPAX, IDEX, Bitfinex and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.