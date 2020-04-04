ARAW (ARAW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One ARAW token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. ARAW has a market capitalization of $8,019.07 and approximately $6.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00053266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.56 or 0.04547574 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00068169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037336 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014843 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009800 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

