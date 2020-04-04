Arcblock Price Reaches $0.0783 on Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for about $0.0783 or 0.00001156 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, LBank and DDEX. Arcblock has a market cap of $7.72 million and $6.23 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.02625252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00203580 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, IDEX, BitMart, DDEX, Gate.io, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Bithumb, Kucoin, CoinBene, Bibox, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.