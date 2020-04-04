Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,609 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Arcosa worth $28,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Arcosa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Arcosa by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,808.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. Arcosa Inc has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $47.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $446.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACA. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

