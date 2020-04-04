Ardor (ARDR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.71 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and HitBTC. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $33.08 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005743 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008158 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Binance and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.