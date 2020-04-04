Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Head to Head Survey

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Ares Management alerts:

66.3% of Ares Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 151.6% of Ares Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Management and Sculptor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management 8.43% 15.65% 1.94% Sculptor Capital Management 1.18% 82.35% 9.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ares Management and Sculptor Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management 0 3 6 0 2.67 Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ares Management presently has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.50%. Sculptor Capital Management has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 381.87%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than Ares Management.

Dividends

Ares Management pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.0%. Ares Management pays out 95.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sculptor Capital Management pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ares Management has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Sculptor Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Ares Management has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ares Management and Sculptor Capital Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management $1.77 billion 1.94 $148.88 million $1.67 17.27 Sculptor Capital Management $597.35 million 0.83 $7.05 million $3.11 3.10

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than Sculptor Capital Management. Sculptor Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ares Management beats Sculptor Capital Management on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.