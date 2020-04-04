Arion (ARION) Trading Up 52% Over Last 7 Days

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Arion has traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Arion has a total market capitalization of $23,879.94 and approximately $78.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.02630494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00203789 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,152,272 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.