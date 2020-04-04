Ark One Day Volume Tops $1.02 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002381 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptomate, OKEx, Bit-Z and COSS. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $19.29 million and $1.02 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034738 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 148,536,108 coins and its circulating supply is 119,935,211 coins. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, OKEx, Upbit, Binance, Livecoin, Bittrex, COSS, Cryptopia and Cryptomate. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

