Arqma (ARQ) Hits Market Cap of $18,932.25

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 121.3% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Arqma has a total market cap of $18,932.25 and $1,104.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,731.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.30 or 0.02114100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.13 or 0.03493203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00599571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00806655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00076172 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025330 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00486497 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014881 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 10,310,101 coins and its circulating supply is 4,265,557 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.