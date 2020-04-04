Asian Dragon Market Capitalization Reaches $28,752.64 (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Asian Dragon has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Asian Dragon has a total market cap of $28,752.64 and $350.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asian Dragon token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005282 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon (CRYPTO:AD) is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Asian Dragon’s official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com.

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

