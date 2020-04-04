Asian Fintech One Day Trading Volume Reaches $33,308.00 (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Asian Fintech has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Asian Fintech token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. Asian Fintech has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $33,308.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.62 or 0.02612482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00202000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046920 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin.

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

