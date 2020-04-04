Asian Fintech Tops One Day Volume of $28,701.00 (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Asian Fintech token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Crex24 and P2PB2B. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $28,701.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Asian Fintech has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.66 or 0.02622448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00203868 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin.

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

