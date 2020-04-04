Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,150 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.78% of Assembly Biosciences worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,346,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 30,507.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,337,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,491 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $14,829,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 549,924 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 611.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $117,492.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

