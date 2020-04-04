AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

AMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,981 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,050.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 4,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $124,564.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,943,444.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,609 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 457.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

